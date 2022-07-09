Journalist predicts when Torreira can realistically earn a move away

Lucas Torreira’s future remains uncertain, which is very surprising because the midfielder did so well while he was on loan at Fiorentina last season.

The Serie A club had the option of making his move permanent for 15m euros, but has chosen not to take it up.

It means Arsenal is now left to find a new home for him again because he is not a part of their plans at the moment.

There has been an absence of takers since the transfer window reopened, and the Uruguayan is just working hard in the preseason with the rest of the Arsenal squad.

The midfielder has decided that he won’t play for them this season, but clubs need to come forward with offers to sign him.

Alessio Lento, journalist for Calciomercato.it has predicted via Sport Witness that offers will only start coming forward towards the end of the season.

He also claims Arsenal has reduced their asking price from 15m euros to 10m euros.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Torreira did very well while on loan at Fiorentina, and it is a surprise that no new club has signed him already.

However, we still have around two months left before the window closes, so there is still time for a suitor to emerge and sign him.