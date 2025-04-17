Journalist provides an update on two Arsenal Bundesliga targets

Arsenal have been monitoring Leroy Sané and Kingsley Coman for several months, with both Bayern Munich wingers potentially on the move this summer.

Mikel Arteta’s side is expected to strengthen the squad at the end of the season, and plans have already been set in motion to bring in new talent. Following their progression to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League, Arsenal are keen to build on their momentum and prepare for what could be a defining campaign next season.

The Gunners remain focused on achieving success, and reinforcements will be key to maintaining their progress.

Andrea Berta, who is set to play a significant role in Arsenal’s recruitment, is reportedly working towards enhancing the team with experienced players. Among the targets are Sané and Coman, both of whom have enjoyed success at the highest level.

Bayern Munich are currently in discussions with Sané regarding a new contract. However, the German club is understood to be open to allowing Coman to depart. Providing an update on the situation, Christian Falk commented on the players’ respective futures. As reported in the Daily Briefing, he stated:

“The bosses want fresh blood for the squad. That’s why Kingsley Coman is to be sold. In the meantime, Arsenal’s interest has also become more concrete, and Liverpool also have him on their list. Leroy Sané, on the other hand, is to be given a contract extension. He has received an offer, even if he has to forgo his current salary and take a pay cut.”

Coman’s potential arrival would represent a significant acquisition for Arsenal. His pace, versatility, and experience at elite level could add another dimension to Arteta’s attack, while further underlining the club’s ambitions both domestically and in Europe.

As the summer window approaches, Arsenal appear poised to act decisively in the transfer market, signalling their intent to remain competitive on all fronts in the coming season.