Arsenal News Gooner News

Journalist questions Arsenal substitutions during the PSV game

Mikel Arteta was forced to sub on some of his best players during the dead rubber game between his team and PSV in the Champions League this evening, and the decision was questioned by journalist Charles Watts.

Arteta’s team started the evening with the likes of Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, Ben White, and Gabriel Jesus on the bench.

These are some of his most important players at the moment and he felt he did not have to field them for an unimportant game.

But his team struggled and there was a clear lack of chemistry among the players who started the fixture.

Arsenal struggled to create chances and PSV were on top of most of the good things that happened in the game.

The Dutchmen earned a deserved 1-1 draw, but in the second half, Arteta tried to go for the win and subbed on the above-mentioned players.

It was a risk because they could have been injured and Watts tweeted:

“I will never understand those subs. It just feels like such an unnecessary risk.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We did not have to field our best team for the game against PSV because it was not a match we had to win.

Thankfully, none of the key men have suffered a serious injury in the game.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

More Stories / Latest News
Blow-by-blow Review of the exciting PSV v Arsenal draw
Video Highlights: PSV Eindhoven 1-1 Arsenal – Gunners claim a point despite 8 changes
Arsenal target does not want to change club in January
Posted by

Tags Arsenal subs Charles Watts

7 Comments

Add a Comment

  1. Something is seriously lacking in Arteta’s thinking and situation analysis. If a dead rubber game is not right to field academy high achievers, then when are they ever going to get an opportunity to grow into the first team setup? Arteta, like Maurinho, is incapable of promoting new talent. He is a money spender who only sees talent in other teams.

    Reply

    1. I would like to believe that Arteta has more of Arsenal DNA than to rely on cheque book managing like Mourinho who I can’t stand. Unfortunately, I can’t back Arteta on this one. It’s very strange and irrational

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  2. Oh my god Yesterday the same thing I wrote in comment on the post after squad selection and Admin did not approve or publish my comment.

    Reply

  3. Lampard? He promoted a bunch of kids, like 7 or 8 of them, the most by any Chelsea manager. Mason Mount, Reece James and Marc Guehi are a few notable ones

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors