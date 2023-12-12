Journalist questions Arsenal substitutions during the PSV game

Mikel Arteta was forced to sub on some of his best players during the dead rubber game between his team and PSV in the Champions League this evening, and the decision was questioned by journalist Charles Watts.

Arteta’s team started the evening with the likes of Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, Ben White, and Gabriel Jesus on the bench.

These are some of his most important players at the moment and he felt he did not have to field them for an unimportant game.

But his team struggled and there was a clear lack of chemistry among the players who started the fixture.

Arsenal struggled to create chances and PSV were on top of most of the good things that happened in the game.

The Dutchmen earned a deserved 1-1 draw, but in the second half, Arteta tried to go for the win and subbed on the above-mentioned players.

It was a risk because they could have been injured and Watts tweeted:

“I will never understand those subs. It just feels like such an unnecessary risk.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We did not have to field our best team for the game against PSV because it was not a match we had to win.

Thankfully, none of the key men have suffered a serious injury in the game.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…