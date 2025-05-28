Journalist rates Arsenal’s season a success despite winning no trophies

This has been a challenging season for Arsenal, as they once again concluded the campaign without lifting a trophy, a situation that has become a frustrating pattern in recent years. Despite making strides in various competitions, the Gunners ultimately fell short when it mattered most.

For the third consecutive season, Mikel Arteta’s men finished in second place in the Premier League, demonstrating consistency but also highlighting their inability to make the final leap to glory. There were, however, noticeable improvements in both domestic and European cup competitions.

Stronger Cup Performances Offer Encouragement

Arsenal reached the semi-final stage of both the Carabao Cup and the UEFA Champions League, marking tangible progress in knockout formats. Paris Saint-Germain ended their European campaign, while Newcastle United halted their Carabao Cup journey. Though disappointing to exit at the penultimate stage, the club’s presence in the latter rounds of these tournaments suggests development in squad depth and resilience.

The disappointment of finishing behind champions Liverpool once again has been difficult for supporters to accept, particularly given the high expectations at the start of the season. Nonetheless, their performances across all competitions reflect a team that is learning and evolving.

Ian Darke Defends Arsenal’s Campaign

ESPN’s Ian Darke offered a more measured perspective on Arsenal’s season. Writing for the outlet, he noted:

“After two runner-up finishes, many felt this would be the Gunners’ year, so it was easy to dismiss them as ‘nearly men.’ But another second-place spot and a thrilling run to the semifinals of the Champions League — which included a comprehensive defeat of Real Madrid — is hardly a failure. The reticence to sign a quality striker in January came back to bite them hard, while 14 draws told a story of the Gunners’ failure to put teams to the sword.”

Darke’s comments reflect a broader truth: while Arsenal have not yet captured the silverware they crave, their progress is undeniable. The disappointment is real, but there is also a sense of momentum building under Arteta’s leadership.

If Arsenal can address key weaknesses, particularly in the striker position, they may well convert these near-misses into tangible success next season. For now, reflection must be balanced with ambition as the club prepares for another vital campaign.

