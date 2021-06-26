Journalist reckons Arsenal will not be spending £250m this summer

Arsenal is not spending as much as £250m to revamp their squad this summer, Football London journalist, Chris Wheatley, has claimed.

90 Mins had reported earlier in the month that Arsenal is set for a major summer overhaul that would see them spend as much as the above figure.

This is because they are looking to build a squad that can break back into the top four next season.

Wheatley accepts that there would be changes at the Emirates and the Gunners will certainly spend a decent amount of money on their squad, but he says that figure is certainly not correct and they won’t spend that much.

He says he has heard the rumours and has spoken with some journalists who also cover Arsenal and none can confirm that the Gunners would be on such a spending spree in this transfer window.

“I saw those reports as well and it’s a very difficult question to answer. We know that Arsenal do have money to spend, I think the £250m report is perhaps a little bit inaccurate. I haven’t heard that, and I’ve spoken with other journalists who cover Arsenal and we haven’t heard that,” Wheatley said on YouTube.

Arsenal fans would have enjoyed reading the 90 Mins report, but they have to always remember the reality of things at their club.

Stan Kroenke has never been one to spend too much money and we shouldn’t expect him to act too differently all of a sudden.