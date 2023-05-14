Journalist reckons Arsenal’s interest in Leeds man is serious

Arsenal is reportedly tracking Tyler Adams as Leeds United battle for their lives in the Premier League.

The Whites are one of the clubs fighting relegation from the Premier League at the moment.

They have had three managers this season and have failed to escape the relegation dogfight. With just two games to go, they are still very much in danger of dropping down to the Championship.

If they fail to avoid the drop, several of their players will leave the club and one man almost sure to leave is Adams.

The American is one of their best players and his injury absence in the last few weeks is one of the reasons they are struggling for form.

Journalist Dean Jones has now discussed his future and suggested there could be more in the rumours linking him with a move to Arsenal.

He tells Give Me Sport:

“It’s also extremely hard to see how Leeds keep hold of Adams if they go down. There will be top Premier League clubs looking at him and I think there is actually something in the Newcastle and Arsenal rumours.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Adams is a fine midfielder and because Leeds may get relegated, we could sign him for a good fee.

Our first choice options will cost us a lot of money, and the American might just be a better alternative.