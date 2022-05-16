Journalist reckons Arteta is making referees job more difficult

Mikel Arteta was unhappy at some of the refereeing decisions during Arsenal’s ill-tempered 3-0 loss to Tottenham.

The Spaniard hinted after the game that some calls in the fixture were questionable and they contributed to his team’s defeat at the hands of their rivals.

The ex-midfielder is preparing his team to face Newcastle United in another Premier League game tonight, but Sports Mail’s Ian Ladyman is unimpressed by his comments after the Tottenham game.

The journalist discussed it in his latest column on the website and suggested that managers like Arteta make the referee’s job much harder.

He writes: “His post-match comments were embarrassing. ‘A beautiful game has been destroyed,’ he said. ‘But if I speak about it, I will be suspended.’

“Arteta will doubtless have forgotten about it all by now. His team play another big game at Newcastle on Monday night. But things like this matter because they add to the difficulty and complexity of the environment in which our referees have to work.

“It is an environment already made hazardous by the fact players cheat constantly and by the way modern television coverage exposes every single mistake they make. VAR has helped them in some ways, but not in others.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The referees have one of the hardest jobs in the world and they are also humans, but we can complain when they don’t make the right decisions.

The introduction of VAR has made it even more important for them to always get the decisions right, but it hasn’t been the case and Arteta should be allowed to speak his mind.

However, what we need the most now is to focus on our remaining matches and get the maximum points.