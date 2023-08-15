Journalist reckons Leno remains better than Ramsdale and Raya

Arsenal’s decision to part ways with Bernd Leno was largely influenced by Aaron Ramsdale’s impressive start, with the latter now facing a sense of déjà vu as he realises his position could be challenged by the addition of David Raya to the squad. This situation mirrors Ramsdale’s own rise to the starting lineup at the expense of Leno.
Leno’s departure has led him to Fulham, where he has established himself as the preferred choice, a development that brings contentment to the German goalkeeper. However, Ramsdale now finds himself in a competitive environment, raising questions about the wisdom of letting go of Leno following Ramsdale’s arrival.
The Sun’s Dave Kidd has given his opinion on the players’ performances and surprising to some, suggests that Leno has been the standout performer among the trio so far.
“There’s intrigue at Arsenal over whether Aaron Ramsdale will be replaced by David Raya as Mikel Arteta’s first-choice goalie.
“Although, if you’ve been watching closely enough, it’s clear that Fulham’s Bernd Leno, replaced by Ramsdale as Arsenal’s No 1, is actually a better keeper than either of them.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Leno was error-strewn when we replaced him in the team and it was absolutely the right decision to make at the time, so we have no reason to regret it.
However, Ramsdale has not really put a foot wrong and adding Raya to the squad is very questionable.
But we cannot be bothered too much about that because Ramsdale should be able to fight for his place in the team no matter what happens.
It’s not true – Leno quite possibly is the best shot stopper of the three, but that’s about it. Put him under pressure, either with his feet or from crosses, and the picture changes dramatically.
Welcome to Arsenal David Raya.
Sincerely hope there are Saudi interests in Aaron Ramsdale; He could soon be joining the long list of players deemed surplus to requirements.
If we are prepared to cut ties with quality players, such a Tierney, I expect the same treatment for the inconsistent and unpredictable Ramsdale. Real talk.
One has to wonder why the game is littered with so many quality Arsenal keepers who were sold for peanuts but still performing at the highest level at other Clubs. Martinez, Leno, Szczesny – just three examples. Oh well.