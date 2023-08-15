Journalist reckons Leno remains better than Ramsdale and Raya

Arsenal’s decision to part ways with Bernd Leno was largely influenced by Aaron Ramsdale’s impressive start, with the latter now facing a sense of déjà vu as he realises his position could be challenged by the addition of David Raya to the squad. This situation mirrors Ramsdale’s own rise to the starting lineup at the expense of Leno.

Leno’s departure has led him to Fulham, where he has established himself as the preferred choice, a development that brings contentment to the German goalkeeper. However, Ramsdale now finds himself in a competitive environment, raising questions about the wisdom of letting go of Leno following Ramsdale’s arrival.

The Sun’s Dave Kidd has given his opinion on the players’ performances and surprising to some, suggests that Leno has been the standout performer among the trio so far.

He writes in his column:

“There’s intrigue at Arsenal over whether Aaron Ramsdale will be replaced by David Raya as Mikel Arteta’s first-choice goalie.

“Although, if you’ve been watching closely enough, it’s clear that Fulham’s Bernd Leno, replaced by Ramsdale as Arsenal’s No 1, is actually a better keeper than either of them.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Leno was error-strewn when we replaced him in the team and it was absolutely the right decision to make at the time, so we have no reason to regret it.

However, Ramsdale has not really put a foot wrong and adding Raya to the squad is very questionable.

But we cannot be bothered too much about that because Ramsdale should be able to fight for his place in the team no matter what happens.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…