Journalist reckons Tottenham based their game plan on cynicism against Arsenal?

Arsenal beat Tottenham 3-1 this afternoon to remain at the top of the Premier League table.

It is a win that shows the Gunners have come off age, and we can now consider them title challengers.

Mikel Arteta’s side delivered one of the finest performances by a team this weekend to show they mean business in the title race.

Spurs were still in the game at halftime after the game ended 1-1 at the interval.

One key moment in the second half was the sending off of Emerson Royal.

Some people would argue that it changed the game and made life easier for Arsenal.

However, the Washington Post columnist Ishaan Tharoor insists Spurs’ style of play makes it hard to argue for them.

He tweeted: “There will be a lot of Tottenham bleating about the red card, which was a bit harsh, I guess, but when your entire game is based on cynicism and opportunism, hard to feel any sympathy. Arsenal much the better team today.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Spurs are one of the most negative sides in the Premier League, as they depend mostly on counter-attacks to win matches.

We had to show them there is a better way, and it also leads to wins.

Now we must focus on recovering and preparing for our next league games in this busy October.