Journalist responds to rumours linking Arsenal with Chelsea star

Arsenal was recently linked with a surprising move for Mykhailo Mudryk, with reports suggesting the Gunners maintained interest in the Ukrainian player. Initially considered favourites to sign him from his former club, Chelsea ultimately secured his services.

However, since joining Chelsea, Mudryk has struggled in West London, leading to speculation that he might be better off playing for Arsenal. Reports even suggested that Arsenal could pursue him if given a second chance to add him to their squad, potentially rescuing him from his challenging time at Chelsea.

Contrary to these rumours, journalist Dean Jones has responded by stating that Arsenal no longer has any interest in Mudryk. Additionally, he mentioned that the Ukrainian player is focused on contributing to his current club and helping them overcome their challenges.

He tweeted:

“Arsenal have been linked with a new move for Mudryk in the summer – but there is no plan for that.

“And Mudryk is currently focused on turning around his Chelsea career.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mudryk missed his chance to join us and must live with the consequences of agreeing to move to Chelsea.

He will live with regrets over not choosing us because he would have been at the better club now and enjoying a Premier League title run.

