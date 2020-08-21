Journalist reveals advantages that Gabriel will bring to Arsenal

Arsenal is reportedly on the verge of landing Brazilian defender, Gabriel from Lille.

The defender had been one of the finest young defenders in Europe in the just-concluded season and several teams have been looking to sign him.

Lille have already signed a replacement for him and made it clear that he was free to leave them.

They had accepted offers from three teams for his signature including Arsenal and Napoli (The Metro).

The Gunners seem to have beaten the Italians to his signature and Mail Online’s Nathan Salt has run the rule over the impressive defender and he revealed some interesting details that Arsenal fans will like to hear about their potential recruit.

He spoke among other things, about the player’s impressive height and how his composure had made sure that he didn’t give away any penalty in the just-concluded French league season.

Nathan writes: “What he brings most to Arsenal are traits that no other player in the squad has, making it a seriously sound investment by Mikel Arteta and the club’s hierarchy.

“Data shows that Magalhaes, who stands at 6ft 3in, did not give away a single penalty in the shortened Ligue 1 season.

“He also did not make a single mistake which led to a shot by an opponent. Both are key as they are errors which have blighted compatriot and future Arsenal team-mate David Luiz when he is having an off-day.

“His height will also make him a key asset in both attacking and defending set-piece scenarios. ”