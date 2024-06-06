Journalist reveals Bayern Munich does not consider Zinchenko a priority target

Reports recently surfaced online suggesting that Oleksandr Zinchenko could potentially become Vincent Kompany’s inaugural signing as Bayern Munich’s manager.

The Ukrainian midfielder has been struggling to secure regular playing time at Arsenal, with his defensive performances leading Mikel Arteta to opt for alternatives like Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jakub Kiwior.

This lack of consistent game time may prompt Zinchenko to reconsider his future at the Emirates, especially considering Arteta’s approach of selecting the best player for each role based on performance.

Zinchenko would likely view a move to a top club like Bayern Munich as an enticing opportunity, providing him with the chance to compete for domestic and European titles.

However, journalist Florian Plettenberg has responded to these rumours regarding Zinchenko’s potential move to the Bavarian club.

He insists on X that Bayern are currently focused is focused on keeping Alphonso Davies and if they fail to keep hold of the Canadian, they will focus on AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez who is ahead of Zinchenko in their shopping list.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zinchenko will be worried about his game time at the club as Arteta remains committed to playing only the best performers.

If we get a good offer for his signature, we have to consider it because we have more than enough cover for his position.

