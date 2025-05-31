Journalist reveals how Arsenal helped Cruzeiro make Marquinhos move permanent

Arsenal and Cruzeiro have reached an agreement for the permanent transfer of Marquinhos, following a period of uncertainty over the winger’s future. The Brazilian had not been receiving regular game time at Cruzeiro, not due to a lack of ability, but because of a clause in his loan deal that would have triggered an obligation to buy.

Despite his strong performances in training, Cruzeiro initially opted against playing Marquinhos in competitive matches. This was a deliberate strategy aimed at avoiding the activation of the purchase clause. However, the winger’s level of commitment and quality in training sessions made it increasingly difficult for his manager to justify leaving him out of the squad.

Agreement Reached After Payment Terms Reworked

Eventually, the club’s coaching staff informed Cruzeiro that they needed to use the player, and the Brazilian side resumed talks with Arsenal to find a resolution. Cruzeiro did not wish to pay the full €3 million initially agreed upon for the permanent transfer and instead sought to negotiate a lower fee. Arsenal, however, held firm on their valuation.

While the Gunners refused to reduce the total cost of the transfer, they were open to reworking the payment structure to facilitate the deal. This compromise allowed Cruzeiro to secure the services of Marquinhos without exceeding their financial limitations.

According to journalist Jorge Nicola, who provided an update on the situation via YouTube, “Cruzeiro reestablished talks with Arsenal. In an attempt to reduce the purchase price, the purchase option is valued at €3m or 19 million reais. Arsenal did not agree to a reduction but agreed to a slightly longer instalment plan, and that is how the purchase will be made. Marquinhos will sign with Cruzeiro until December 2028.”

Marquinhos Set for New Chapter

This agreement effectively ends Marquinhos’ time with Arsenal and signals a fresh chapter in his professional career. While the Gunners were not prepared to lower their asking price, their willingness to offer a more flexible instalment plan ensured that both parties could reach a satisfactory conclusion.

Marquinhos is now expected to play a more significant role at Cruzeiro, where he will have the opportunity to build on his promising performances and gain consistent first-team experience.

