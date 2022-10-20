Journalist reveals how Napoli hijacked Arsenal’s move for impressive winger

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is the latest superstar in the European game as he shines for Napoli in Serie A and the Champions League.

To many football fans, the Georgian has emerged from nowhere to become the star attraction of the free-scoring Napoli side.

However, he could have been wearing the Arsenal jersey in London if things had happened differently.

Transfer insider Alfredo Pedulla has discussed how the attacker was on the radar of the Gunners just like many European giants in the last transfer window.

Mikel Arteta’s side was keen to make him one of their own, but when Napoli learnt of their interest, they hijacked the move immediately.

“Let’s start with the €10m out by Napoli when they realised that there was competition from Arsenal on the player: Napoli kidnapped the player telling the agents not to answer any phone calls,” said Pedulla via Calcio Napoli 24.

Just Arsenal Opinion

A move to Arsenal would have brought Kvaratskhelia to the best league in the world.

However, it never happened and he seems to enjoy life at Napoli, judging by his performance for the Naples club.

He is one that got away, but he could have struggled to bench Gabriel Martinelli had he made the move.

