Journalist reveals how the fear of Arsenal influenced big-money deal

Juventus beat Arsenal to the signing of Dusan Vlahovic at the start of this year and it remains one of the most talked about transfers.

The striker could have been a part of a team gunning for the Premier League title now, but he is at a struggling Juve side.

The Gunners were looking to replace the outgoing Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Vlahovic, then of Fiorentina, represented one of the best long-term options they could get.

The striker could choose from several clubs around, but he moved to Turin as a member of the Old Lady squad instead.

The Italian journalist, Numero Diez has now revealed his January move was influenced by Arsenal’s interest.

She said via her website:

“Juventus would have moved in the summer, but they feared the onslaught of the English (Arsenal above all). The decisive factor was the opening of Fiorentina to the sale. If they had said no, the deal could not have been done. I remember a statement for Daniele Pradè a few days earlier: there I understood that something was happening.”

Juve knew allowing him to stay until the end of last season could have made it much easier for us to beat them to his signature.

However, what worked in their favour was the players’ desire to wear their shirts over ours.

