Journalist reveals how Thomas Frank stopped Arsenal against Brentford

Thomas Frank is one of the finest managers in the Premier League and the Brentford gaffer has inspired his team to earn some very good results this season.

They have beaten Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City, which shows they are not a team to underrate.

The Bees just held Arsenal to a 1-1 draw and credit must go to their manager for how he trained and set up his players in the fixture.

After the game, James Benge explained how the Dane was able to curtail Arsenal and get something from the match.

“Frank makes the point about the importance of doubling up on wingers as being key to playing against Arsenal. It’s clearly something Arteta is going to have to react to.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Brentford is a well-drilled side and they showed that in the draw against Arsenal.

Frank has led them to promotion to the Premier League and could also make them one of the competition’s European campaigners soon.

However, Arsenal is having a brilliant season and we are levels above them, which clearly means we did not play well in this fixture, as simple as that.

Hopefully, we can find a way to break down clubs who believe they now know how we play and set up to frustrate us.