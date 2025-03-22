Journalist reveals if Arsenal will have Saka back for the Real Madrid game

Bukayo Saka has been sidelined for several months due to injury, and Arsenal has undoubtedly felt the impact of his absence, as he is one of the club’s most influential players. Before being struck down by injury, Saka had been in excellent form for much of the season, playing a crucial role in the team’s successes. His absence has been keenly felt, as the Gunners rely heavily on his contributions.

Arsenal considers Saka one of the first names on their team sheet, and his return is eagerly anticipated. During this international break, he has been working hard to recover, and Arsenal is hopeful he will be fit to return next month. There are several challenging fixtures ahead, including a crucial Champions League match against Real Madrid. Saka will undoubtedly be aiming to ensure his availability for that high-profile encounter, although the final decision will rest with the club’s medical team.

David Ornstein has now provided an update on Saka’s recovery, noting that Arsenal is optimistic about his potential return in time for the Real Madrid clash. As reported by The Athletic, Ornstein said:

“As John Cross was first to report, that appears to be the hope of Arsenal and Saka. It would also fit with the estimated recovery timescales when he underwent surgery. But they won’t rush him or take risks and rightly so.”

Saka’s importance to the team cannot be overstated, and his absence has left a noticeable gap in Arsenal’s attacking options. The Gunners will be desperate to have him back in the fold as soon as possible, particularly given the tough matches ahead. Having Saka available for the upcoming Real Madrid game would undoubtedly provide a significant boost to the team, giving Arsenal a better chance of securing important victories.

The return of their star player could be pivotal for Arsenal as they look to finish the season strongly and continue their push for silverware.

