Journalist reveals stunning stat from Arsenal in 2024 after they beat Burnley

Arsenal has emerged as one of the most in-form clubs in Europe this year, and the statistics behind their stunning run have been unveiled.

Under Mikel Arteta’s guidance, Arsenal secured a resounding 5-0 victory against Burnley, marking another instance where they scored at least five goals in consecutive games. This second half of the season stands in stark contrast to the previous campaign, where they experienced a loss of momentum at this stage.

The impressive win against Burnley has propelled Arsenal to score an astounding 21 times in their last five matches. This goal-scoring spree is noteworthy for a team that faced struggles in front of the net in preceding seasons.

Journalist James Benge, closely monitoring Arsenal’s remarkable form tweeted after the Burnley victory:

“In their last five games, Arsenal have given up shots worth 1.7 expected goals.

“The average xG allowed per game in the Premier League this season is 1.6.

“No team has had shots worth more than 0.5 xG in a league game against Arsenal in 2024.

“Oh and Arsenal have scored 21 too.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are at our clinical best at the moment and believe this could be our season.

There are many more games to play before this campaign ends, and we have to stay focused and humble, but it is clear that we are a team in great form now.