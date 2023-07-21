Journalist reveals the next Arsenal stars that will get new deals

Arsenal has had a busy 2023 as they are either adding a new player to their squad or extending the contract of others whenever they get a chance.

The Gunners have had a good year, even though they missed out on a trophy and would now look to keep their players happy.

Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, Gabriel Martinelli and Reiss Nelson have all signed new contracts with the club in the last few months.

After they improve their squad with some fine players, the Gunners are now looking to bolster their team morale with new deals to some regulars.

Arsenal correspondent Charles Watts has now revealed the players the club will give new deals in the next few days.

He tells Team Talk:

“They put so much emphasis on getting those contracts sorted. In the last year, they’ve had Gabriel, [Aaron] Ramsdale, [Gabriel] Martinelli, Saka and [William] Saliba. They’ve done amazing work in terms of getting all those really, really key players tied down.

“Ben White and Martin Odegaard will be the next two. And I’m sure that will happen – that those two will get signed up. Those will certainly be the two priorities now.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Keeping our players happy is important and one way to achieve this is to hand them new deals.

The club has done well regarding this and we expect to see more regulars get new deals as a reward for their fine performances since they moved to the club.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…