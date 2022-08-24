Journalist reveals the real fee Arsenal can pay for midfielder amidst incorrect reports

Youri Tielemans has become one of Arsenal’s main transfer targets in this window, and the midfielder could move to the Emirates soon.

Leicester City did not field him in their last league game as reports that he was leaving intensified.

The Belgian has been on the radar of Arsenal for a long time, and their fans even sang for him to join them when the Foxes faced the Gunners at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta has bolstered his squad with some fine names in this window, but Tielemans is probably more experienced than some midfielders they have in the group.

But Leicester is holding out for a big fee, and reports suggest they want around £50m for his signature even though he only has one year left on his deal.

However, the reliable journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed those figures are wide of the mark.

He said as, quoted by Football 365, Leicester ‘want just over £30m or early in the window £35m all in, which is basically what they paid for him’.

He added that Arsenal ‘valued him at just under £25m in January (I believe £23m) and not a lot has changed’ and that ‘broad personal terms have been agreed. If Arsenal bid, he’ll sign.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tielemans would be a wonderful addition to our squad, but he should not cost much, especially after running down his contract until the final year.

The midfielder has done well in the Premier League so far, and he shouldn’t struggle to adapt to life at the Emirates.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta talks about Jesus, Odegaard, Saliba and the League table after Bournemouth win.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids