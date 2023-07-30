Journalist reveals what Arsenal would like to do with Balogun

Folarin Balogun has become a player of significant interest for Arsenal to decide on before the transfer window closes, especially after his impressive loan spell at Reims last season. The young striker had a superb season, which has garnered attention from clubs like Inter Milan and others.

Despite the interest from other clubs, Balogun has expressed his desire not to go out on loan again. However, Arsenal has reportedly set a high asking price for his signature, which might hinder a potential move for him.

Although Balogun had a successful season on loan, Arsenal believes that he may not be fully developed yet to lead the line for their first team. As one of England’s top clubs, they have high standards and expectations for their starting striker position.

Given their assessment of his current development, the Gunners are now looking to offload Balogun to a club where he can get regular game time to continue his progress. However, journalist Ben Jacobs suggests that Arsenal would prefer to send him out on loan once again rather than sell him outright.

He said via Football 365:

“Arsenal’s valuation for Balogun rightly so has gone up significantly and that is because he had a fantastic season last campaign and Balogun has made it clear, he’s said it on record that he’s not prepared to go out on loan.

“Which is a shame for Arsenal because they are almost certain if Balogun said to [Mikel] Arteta, ‘Loan me out and I’ll come back in a year’, then that would be Arsenal’s preference.

“So, we now have to wait and see how that one is going to progress. It might have something in the region of £45m to make a deal for Balogun.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun was in superb form for Reims last season, but that does not mean he is now mature enough to be a regular for us.

The striker will benefit from going out on loan again, but the club cannot force him to make that decision, so offloading him now is the right thing to do.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…