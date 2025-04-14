Journalist reveals what he understands about Thomas Partey’s injury 

Thomas Partey appeared to have suffered a setback during Arsenal’s match against Brentford at the weekend, raising concerns about his availability for the club’s crucial Champions League fixture against Real Madrid in midweek.

The Ghanaian midfielder has been a vital contributor to Mikel Arteta’s side in recent weeks, delivering standout performances in both domestic and European competitions. He was particularly impressive in Arsenal’s commanding win over Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final and followed that with another strong display against Brentford, in which he was even deployed as a right back and managed to score.

Despite his contract expiring in the summer, Partey remains an important part of the Gunners’ setup, and supporters will be concerned about his fitness ahead of the second leg in Spain. With Arsenal holding a significant advantage, the presence of experienced and in-form players such as Partey could prove decisive in securing progression to the semi-finals.

Given the quality of Real Madrid’s midfield, the Ghanaian’s physicality and tactical intelligence would be invaluable in helping Arsenal navigate what is likely to be a fiercely contested encounter. Understandably, there is hope within the Arsenal camp that Partey will be fit in time for the trip to the Santiago Bernabéu.

An early update on Partey’s condition was provided by journalist Charles Watts, who shared his understanding of the situation via his YouTube channel.

“From my understanding, and it’s very, very early days, initially is that it’s precatuition and there isn’t too much concern that it’s going to affect him playing against Real Madrid in midweek.”

He added, “But yes, my understanding and very initial prognosis of why Thomas Partey went off is that he felt something a little bit worrying and they didn’t want to take any chances.”

While the initial reports seem relatively positive, the full extent of the issue remains unclear. Arsenal will be monitoring Partey closely in the coming days, and fans will undoubtedly be hoping he recovers swiftly. His potential absence would be a significant blow, as he has proven to be one of the team’s most reliable and influential figures in recent weeks.