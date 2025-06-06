Journalist reveals why Arsenal is no longer so keen on Bundesliga striker

Hugo Ekitike has been one of several strikers linked with a potential move to Arsenal during the current transfer window. However, in recent weeks, the speculation surrounding a switch to the Emirates has significantly diminished. Although the forward could still depart Eintracht Frankfurt this summer, a move to North London now appears unlikely.

Arsenal’s focus has seemingly shifted towards other striking targets, with Viktor Gyökeres and Benjamin Sesko remaining the primary names under consideration. Both players have been closely monitored and appear to fit the profile Mikel Arteta seeks to lead his attacking line next season.

Arsenal Prioritising Alternatives in the Market

While Ekitike remains a promising talent and enjoyed a strong campaign with Eintracht Frankfurt in both the Bundesliga and the Europa League, there is little indication that Arsenal are preparing to reignite their interest. His performances demonstrated quality, and he would be a valuable addition to many clubs. However, at present, he does not appear to be among Arsenal’s preferred options.

Mikel Arteta is reportedly determined to strengthen his forward line, and there is confidence within the club that a new striker will arrive before the new season begins. With the Gunners targeting a player who can both lead the line and integrate seamlessly into Arteta’s tactical framework, the technical and stylistic fit is a critical factor in their decision-making process.

Ekitike Not a Tactical Match for Arteta

Football journalist Charles Watts has offered insight into the club’s thinking. As written on Caught Offside, he explained why Ekitike is not being seriously considered by the Arsenal hierarchy:

“When I look at the sort of striker that Mikel Arteta wants to operate with in his system, I’m just not sure Ekitike fits the bill.

You can see why Arsenal are so keen on Benjamin Sesko. He just looks like he will fit into Arteta’s system perfectly, but I’m not sure you can say the same with Ekitike.”

Although Ekitike is a highly talented striker with clear potential, it appears that Arsenal have identified other options who align more closely with the club’s tactical needs. With key targets already established, the Frenchman is unlikely to be part of Arsenal’s plans for the upcoming season.

