Journalist reveals why Arsenal’s depth is just bigger than Man City’s

Arsenal’s squad depth has been a prominent talking point throughout this season after they significantly strengthened their ranks and avoided losing any key players during the summer window. That stability has allowed the Gunners to build cohesion, and they are now reaping the rewards of careful planning and recruitment.

Manchester City, however, have also invested heavily in new talent since the start of 2025. The club has taken advantage of the last two transfer windows to reinforce its options, aiming to make the squad stronger than it had been previously. Those at the Etihad are confident they possess some of the finest players in Europe and believe they are well-equipped to finish the campaign strongly.

Depth Versus Cohesion

The run-in provides City with an opportunity to demonstrate their quality as a collective unit, and Arsenal are fully aware of the threat they pose. Despite City’s significant recruitment drive, there remains a perception that their team has not yet gelled to the same extent as Arsenal’s. Cohesion and understanding between players often prove decisive at this stage of the season.

Arsenal’s strength lies not only in individual brilliance but also in the unity and clarity within the squad. Both clubs can boast world-class stars, yet the balance within the Gunners’ group appears more settled at present.

Expert Assessment

Offering his view on the situation, journalist Oliver Holt analysed the comparison between the two sides via The Daily Mail. He said, “Their squad is so good that it has become one of the season’s biggest talking points. They have at least two quality players in every position. I look at someone like Myles Lewis-Skelly, who is one of the best young prospects in the country, and he is hardly getting a sniff. City are not far behind but their rebuild has left them short of same playing resources Arsenal have.”

His remarks highlight the fine margins separating the two contenders as the season approaches its decisive phase.

