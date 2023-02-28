Journalist says Arsenal has still not got over losing Mudryk

Mykhailo Mudryk was the main January transfer target of Arsenal and it was obvious for a long time that he also wanted to join the Gunners.

However, that never happened and he moved to Chelsea instead, even though the Blues entered the race late.

It was embarrassing to Arsenal, who had to settle for Leandro Trossard and the Belgian has outperformed the struggling Ukrainian.

Arsenal was sure of the talents of Mudryk and knew how they would use him if he moved to the Emirates.

But Chelsea acted fast to leave the Gunners red-faced and journalist Dean Jones says Arsenal has still not gotten over the disappointment.

He tells Give Me Sport:

“They still have some annoyance over the Mudryk situation.

“They’ll still be frustrated that he didn’t end up with them because they know his abilities and how high his ceiling could be.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mudryk would have been a perfect addition to our squad and losing him was a big blow regardless of how positive we choose to be about that.

However, Trossard has been a very good signing and it is only right that we continue to support the Belgian for now and help him deliver.

WATCH – Mikel Arteta on Arsenal’s “complete domination” of Leicester, and Trossard’s and Martinelli’s contribution.

