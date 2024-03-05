Journalist says Arsenal loanee has no future at the Emirates

Kieran Tierney may have played his last game for Arsenal after being loaned to Real Sociedad this season.

The Scottish left-back has been among the finest players in his position in the Premier League for much of his time at the Emirates.

However, Arsenal signed Oleksandr Zinchenko last season, and the Ukrainian is considered a superior player.

While Tierney is a good left-back, he struggles to play in an inverted role, which Zinchenko excels at.

Despite having a good time at Sociedad, injuries have also limited his contributions to his loan club.

As Arsenal has moved on, if Tierney is not signed permanently by Sociedad in the summer, he will need to find a new home. Journalist Charles Watts claims he does not seem to have a future at the Emirates.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“I think Tierney’s time at Arsenal is coming to an end. I don’t know where he’s going to go in the summer, Arsenal are open to selling him permanently.

“Last summer they couldn’t do that, no real bids came in for him, so they sent him off to Sociedad.

“Whether Sociedad will turn out permanently in the summer, we’ll have to wait and see.

“He’s made a good impact there, but he has had injuries again which have disrupted his season… I don’t see a way back for him at Arsenal.”

Tierney’s time is past now, and we have to sell him at the end of the season when he returns.

Hopefully, he will be in fine form for the remaining weeks of the term to attract a new club.

