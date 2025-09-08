Journalist says Arsenal man never considered summer departure

Riccardo Calafiori enjoyed a strong debut season at Arsenal, quickly winning the admiration of supporters with his energy, versatility and contributions on the left flank. His arrival from Bologna had been met with high expectations following his outstanding Serie A campaign, and he wasted little time in proving his quality in the Premier League.

Calafiori’s Impact at Arsenal

The Italian defender became a fans’ favourite at the Emirates, impressing with his ability to surge forward from defence and contribute in attack. He not only provided width but also added goals at crucial moments, further enhancing his reputation among the Arsenal faithful. His transition into English football was smooth, and he adapted well to the physicality and pace of the Premier League.

Calafiori himself has expressed happiness at the club, enjoying both life in London and the opportunity to play under Mikel Arteta. His performances suggested he would be central to Arsenal’s plans for the future, which made reports of a possible return to Italy at the end of the season all the more surprising.

Summer Speculation and Transfer Talk

When the campaign ended, rumours surfaced linking Calafiori with AC Milan. For several weeks, speculation dominated headlines, particularly in the Italian press, with claims that the Rossoneri were interested in bringing him back to Serie A. Despite the noise, the defender’s commitment to Arsenal never wavered. He made it clear through his actions that his focus remained firmly in North London.

Journalist Matteo Moretto addressed the situation directly, saying as quoted by Milan News: “There was a lot of talk about Calafiori during the summer transfer window, especially with a view to joining AC Milan. The defender, who has a contract with Arsenal until 2029, was linked with Milan, but in reality the player was never up for sale and never considered leaving the Premier League. Therefore, there were never any grounds for seeing Calafiori leave London.”

These remarks underline that, despite the rumours, Calafiori’s future was never in doubt from Arsenal’s perspective. The club regard him as an important part of their long-term project, and with his contract running until 2029, there is no appetite to entertain offers.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…