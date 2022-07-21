Journalist says Arsenal midfielder has given Arteta a selection headache

Albert Sambi Lokonga was one of Arsenal’s signings last summer as they bolstered their squad.
The Belgian joined the Gunners to bolster their midfield, and he had chances in the starting XI at the beginning of the campaign.
This was mostly because they couldn’t call on Thomas Partey, who was unavoidably absent at the time.
The midfielder got chances to also play in some matches again during the season, but he failed to impress.
There were rumours that he might leave the Emirates, but his camp quickly ended those.
He could get another season at the club under his belt, and he looks prepared to take it.
He was in impressive form in Arsenal’s preseason game against Orlando City, and The Daily Mail’s Daniel Matthews says that performance will give Mikel Arteta something to think about.
He writes in his column: “Competition for places in the Arsenal midfield is now even more fierce. Here, the 22-year-old started on the left of the midfield three – a position that looks perfectly suited to Zinchenko’s creative talents.
“With the Ukrainian watching on, however, Lokonga put in a decent hour – he helped create Martinelli’s opener, he laid on another chance for Nketiah and came close with an effort of his own in the second half.
“Something for Arteta to ponder, at least.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Pre-season gives every player a chance to prove why they should be kept and not replaced in the first team.
Sambi Lokonga will be keen to impress, and he is doing a good job so far.
Reports have linked Arsenal with a new midfielder, but they might give the Belgian another season to impress.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Video Highlights – Orlando 1-3 Arsenal – Gunners leave it late but come through in end
11 CommentsAdd a Comment
Lokonga hasn’t impressed me at all in pre-season so far. He seemed to lack concentration at times and was caught out quite a number of times as well. I hope he takes his chances and improves drastically this coming season.
I agree, I think he still has a bit to prove yet – I really like his passing and ability to run with the ball, but it’s concentration when just keeping possession that lets him down sometimes, like you said. I hope we continue to give him opportunities, though – I think he’ll be worth it in the long run.
No my brother give lokonga a chance to show us why he is playing for the gooners I like the way he play put him next to orgegaard not defensive pls keep him
Lokonga has not impressed at all. Am sure Zinchenko will definitely steal the spotlight from Lokonga
I think Lokonga will develop into a fine central midfielder who would fit into a three along with Partey and Zinchenko.He has the technical skills and intelligence to make an impression as an AM ,but with Odegaard and Vierra around he is unlikely to get much opportunities in such a role .
He wained in the second half of last season but had a very decent spell early on.
Plenty of games this time round, he is going nowhere
Keep, good back up, have some faith.
Not impressed with what I’ve seen from him last season and the couple of game this preseason .
Loan maybe but even then I just do not see a decent player in there ,maybe Vincent could take him on loan seeing he knows the player .
He should be loaned out
He should be paired stronger and faster midfielders,
Lokonga lacks stamina, therefore can’t play alongside Oedegaard ,
I just hope we sign a commanding CDM.
Let him thrive and be an understudy of the already established midfielders, he has the potential to become a household at Arsenal.