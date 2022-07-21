Journalist says Arsenal midfielder has given Arteta a selection headache

Albert Sambi Lokonga was one of Arsenal’s signings last summer as they bolstered their squad.

The Belgian joined the Gunners to bolster their midfield, and he had chances in the starting XI at the beginning of the campaign.

This was mostly because they couldn’t call on Thomas Partey, who was unavoidably absent at the time.

The midfielder got chances to also play in some matches again during the season, but he failed to impress.

There were rumours that he might leave the Emirates, but his camp quickly ended those.

He could get another season at the club under his belt, and he looks prepared to take it.

He was in impressive form in Arsenal’s preseason game against Orlando City, and The Daily Mail’s Daniel Matthews says that performance will give Mikel Arteta something to think about.

He writes in his column: “Competition for places in the Arsenal midfield is now even more fierce. Here, the 22-year-old started on the left of the midfield three – a position that looks perfectly suited to Zinchenko’s creative talents.

“With the Ukrainian watching on, however, Lokonga put in a decent hour – he helped create Martinelli’s opener, he laid on another chance for Nketiah and came close with an effort of his own in the second half.

“Something for Arteta to ponder, at least.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Pre-season gives every player a chance to prove why they should be kept and not replaced in the first team.

Sambi Lokonga will be keen to impress, and he is doing a good job so far.

Reports have linked Arsenal with a new midfielder, but they might give the Belgian another season to impress.

