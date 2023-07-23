Journalist says Arsenal want one more signing before the window closes

Arsenal has been incredibly active during this transfer window, much to the delight of their fans who are eager to see the club reinforce its squad. Under Mikel Arteta’s management, the team has made some significant signings, with Declan Rice being one of the most notable additions. As a result, Arsenal’s roster now appears stronger compared to the previous season.

In the 2022/2023 term, the team came remarkably close to winning the league title and managed to secure a coveted spot in the Champions League. This achievement has raised the expectations of their fans for the upcoming campaign, with many anticipating a strong performance that could potentially challenge for the league title once again.

Despite already bolstering their squad, Arsenal is not done yet in the transfer market. There is still the possibility of adding another player to further enhance the team’s capabilities. According to Charles Watts, there’s an ongoing interest from Arsenal in a potential target, indicating that the club is actively exploring options to strengthen their squad even further.

Watts told Team Talk:

“I still think they’re probably looking at adding at least one more player before the deadline.”

We cannot close the door completely on signing new players, so Watts is spot on for suggesting someone else might still come through the door at the Emirates.

Hopefully, the individual will be a top player that instantly turns us into champions.

Several players are still being linked with a move to the club and we expect Edu to work with Arteta to sign a suitable player for our group.