Journalist says Arsenal want one more signing before the window closes

Arsenal has been incredibly active during this transfer window, much to the delight of their fans who are eager to see the club reinforce its squad. Under Mikel Arteta’s management, the team has made some significant signings, with Declan Rice being one of the most notable additions. As a result, Arsenal’s roster now appears stronger compared to the previous season.
In the 2022/2023 term, the team came remarkably close to winning the league title and managed to secure a coveted spot in the Champions League. This achievement has raised the expectations of their fans for the upcoming campaign, with many anticipating a strong performance that could potentially challenge for the league title once again.
Despite already bolstering their squad, Arsenal is not done yet in the transfer market. There is still the possibility of adding another player to further enhance the team’s capabilities. According to Charles Watts, there’s an ongoing interest from Arsenal in a potential target, indicating that the club is actively exploring options to strengthen their squad even further.
Watts told Team Talk:
“I still think they’re probably looking at adding at least one more player before the deadline.”
We cannot close the door completely on signing new players, so Watts is spot on for suggesting someone else might still come through the door at the Emirates.
Hopefully, the individual will be a top player that instantly turns us into champions.
Several players are still being linked with a move to the club and we expect Edu to work with Arteta to sign a suitable player for our group.
We need a top striker None of, Jesus Nketiah or, Balogun will score twenty plus goals in the league Am not convincee with tge signings so far Rice is over rated and over priced Not sure why we bought Havertz either Timber could be a good signing Still dont know why Arsenal have retained Nelson goals against poor teams like Nottingham Forest and, Bournemouth did not merit a new deal I am a fan of Arteta but if we dont have a good start his job may be on the line at christmas
Rumors Arsenal going for Mbappe doesn’t seem impossible. If we can get Martineli 80m gabriel 50m tierney 30m cedric 5m trusty 10m pepe 15m balgaon 40m viera 20m, taraves 20m then we wont have any problem paying mbappe fee and cover his wage bill. And we would get rid of most of our surplus players at the same time. Of course we need to sell one of our best players to acquire the best player in the world. Its better to keep one world class player rather than keeping plethora of jacks.
The well documented wish list is Rice, Havertz, Timber and Lavia nothing has changed.