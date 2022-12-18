Journalist says Arsenal will get their target for far less than first believed

Mykhaylo Mudryk is one player that will not surprise most fans if he ends up at Arsenal, considering the reports linking him with a move to the Emirates.

The Ukrainian winger has been in terrific form for his present club Shakhtar Donetsk and the Ukraine national team, which has attracted the interest of sides around Europe.

Arsenal is one of them, as the Gunners look to ensure they continue to improve their group.

Several clubs have also been linked with a move for him. However, it seems the Gunners are leading the race for his signature.

Transfer insider Gianluca di Marzio suggests so and even expects them to pay less than the £100m some reports have indicated they must pay.

He said, as quoted by Team Talk:

“Arsenal is currently trying to capture him because they know they are dealing with a very talented player. But whether it will work in January… I don’t know. It is certain that they are in pole position to capture him.

“Shakhtar is a difficult negotiating partner and they probably charge about €35million (£30m) for him.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mudryk is a top young player who seems tailor-made for Arsenal, and the Gunners will be confident he will develop well in their squad.

If this reported fee is true, then they do not have to wait until the summer to add him to their squad.