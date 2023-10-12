Journalist says Arsenal will turn down £127 million for in-form star

William Saliba has emerged as one of the world’s top defenders since his move to Arsenal in the summer of 2019. Although he didn’t immediately feature for the club, he made a significant impact last season, establishing himself as one of the best players in Europe.

Saliba played a crucial role in Arsenal’s pursuit of the Premier League title and their return to the Champions League. His performances also earned him a place in the France squad, which reached the World Cup final last year, underlining his importance at both club and international levels.

Arsenal initially acquired the Frenchman from Saint Etienne for £27 million, but according to journalist James Benge, even an offer of £127 million would not tempt the club to sell him now. This demonstrates the remarkable progress and development of the young defender.

He said on Inside Arsenal:

“I think Saliba, at the very least, has the potential to be the best player in the world in his position.

“You don’t sign players like that more than once in a generation. The last time you would say that about a signing is probably Thierry Henry.

“That £27 million now, if you put a one in front of it, then Arsenal are still probably hanging up the phone if you try to sign Saliba.

“He is just everything you want in a centre-back. Kind of like van Dijk at Liverpool.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba is one of the most valuable players in the world and it would take a fortune for Arsenal to even pick up the phone.

The Frenchman is not a player we will consider selling anytime soon, so there is no need to worry about his value.

