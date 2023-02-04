Journalist says Arsenal’s second half midfield is not good enough

Talk Sports editor Tom Rennie believes the midfield Arsenal used in the second half of their match against Everton is simply not good enough to win the league.

The Gunners had an off day at Goodison Park as they lost only their second league game of the season against a very determined Everton side.

Gooners have come to expect top performances from their team in this campaign, but the quality was lacking in the side, which forced Mikel Arteta to make some changes in the second half.

However, things did not exactly get better and one area the Gunners were terrible at was in midfield.

After the game, Rennie tweeted:

“A midfield of Jorginho, Viera and Xhaka is not going to win the league. That’s a problem for Arsenal. Everton overwhelmed them.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

This is just our second defeat of the season, but it came against Everton and we were exposed in so many areas of our game,

Jorginho and Fabio Vieira were expected to make us better and unlock the Everton defence, but that never happened, which shows we probably do not have problem-solvers on our bench as we think we do.

It is too late to buy new men now, so our current options must step up and deliver.

