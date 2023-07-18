Journalist says Balogun’s value improved by £10 million from January

Folarin Balogun has become a highly sought-after player as uncertainty looms over his future at Arsenal, and sports journalist Ben Jacobs has shed light on how the striker’s market value has skyrocketed by £10 million in just six months.

Last season, Balogun had an impressive loan spell at Reims, where he initially joined as a relatively unknown player. However, by the end of his loan stint, he had emerged as one of the finest young strikers in Europe, catching the attention of numerous clubs across the continent.

Arsenal did not anticipate Balogun’s rapid rise and development, and he has far exceeded their expectations. Consequently, his market value has seen a significant surge.

Jacobs explains via Caught Offside:

“Inter are weighing up a £35m (€40m) bid having turned their attention to Balogun after (at least for now) pulling out of signing Romelu Lukaku, seemingly furious at the Belgian striker for engaging with Juventus.

“In January Arsenal would have valued Balogun at £35m, but now they want at least £45m. Inter may have a bit more wiggle room after selling goalkeeper Andre Onana to Manchester United. Crystal Palace and West Ham are two of several other clubs who have Balogun on their radar.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

With Balogun attracting interest from various clubs due to his impressive performances, Arsenal faces the challenge of deciding his future at the club. As a young and talented striker, Balogun’s future promises to be intriguing, and the coming weeks will likely see many clubs vying for his signature as the transfer window unfolds.

However, we must be sure to price him reasonably so we do not scare suitors away from him.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…