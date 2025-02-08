Journalist says celebration police want to kill fun like VAR does

After Myles Lewis-Skelly copied Erling Haaland’s celebration following his goal during Arsenal’s 5-1 win against Manchester City, reports began circulating that the FA would regulate goal celebrations.

This is the latest in a long series of rule suggestions that many perceive as a direct attack on Arsenal, a notion that the Gunners have voiced their frustration about repeatedly. While Arsenal has sometimes been criticised for being a team that complains, many of their complaints regarding recent rule changes are becoming increasingly valid, particularly when considering the timing of proposals like this one.

In a season where the Premier League has yet to address the inconsistency that continues to plague the VAR system, the suggestion of regulating celebrations has left many supporters and pundits scratching their heads. Riath Al-Samarrai of The Daily Mail argues that this is an example of attempts to drain the fun out of the beautiful game. He writes:

“It’s the sigh of those who have seen officers of football’s laws at work. Witnessed how they used their lines to kill the moments after a goal due to VAR and now have an eye on elements still breathing.

Celebration police, they have been labelled, and it’s a fair tag in this era of regulated fun. Of sterilised fun. Of having fun but only so long as it keeps to the boundaries of our petri dish.”

Al-Samarrai’s words echo the sentiment of many fans who believe that such rules risk stripping the game of its joy and spontaneity. Celebrating goals is one of the most exciting aspects of football, and introducing restrictions on how players can express themselves after scoring would be a step backwards for the sport.

The focus of football authorities seems increasingly misplaced, with decisions like these distracting from more pressing issues in the game. Instead of addressing significant problems, such as the continued struggles with VAR and officiating consistency, the authorities are turning their attention to regulating something as innocuous as celebrations. It’s decisions like these that are seen by many as gradually killing the fun and excitement that makes football so captivating.

While some argue that there must be limits to celebrations, the overwhelming feeling among fans is that the authorities should focus on improving the fundamentals of the game before turning their attention to such trivial matters. Football is about passion, and celebrations are a vital part of that passion. Attempts to suppress them, under the guise of regulation, could have a damaging effect on the sport.