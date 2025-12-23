Journalist says club may struggle to reject Arsenal’s offer

Arsenal have been linked with a potential move for Davide Bartesaghi as he continues to develop at AC Milan, with the defender showing steady improvement. A recent injury crisis at the Italian club has opened the door for him to feature regularly in the first team over the past few weeks, and he has taken that opportunity impressively. His performances have not gone unnoticed, prompting increased attention from several clubs across Europe.

This run of games has placed Bartesaghi firmly on the radar of Arsenal, despite the fact that the Gunners already possess a number of high-quality options within their squad. The club has consistently shown a willingness to monitor emerging talent, particularly players who demonstrate composure and adaptability at a young age. Bartesaghi’s recent progress suggests he fits that profile well.

Arsenal interest despite squad depth

Bartesaghi operates primarily as a left back, a position where Arsenal already have multiple players on their books. Even so, the club have not been deterred in recent seasons from strengthening areas where depth already exists. Their recruitment strategy has often prioritised long-term planning and competition for places rather than immediate necessity.

That approach could see Arsenal consider a move for the Italian defender at the end of the season, potentially adding him to a group that already includes Riccardo Calafiori and Myles Lewis Skelly. The willingness of top Italian sides to sell promising players is also viewed as an advantage, especially when compared to the reluctance often shown by leading English clubs.

Italian insight on potential transfer

An update on the situation has been provided by Italian journalist Carlo Pellegatti, who addressed the matter according to Milan News. He said, “What’s worrying me today is the Bartesaghi situation, because I’ve read that English teams, Arsenal above all, are closely monitoring Bartesaghi.”

He added, “My fear is that if English sirens were to go off about Bartesaghi, with the potential capital gain, the temptation would be too strong.”

These comments highlight growing concern in Italy that sustained interest from England could lead to a transfer. While Arsenal are not short of options, their continued monitoring suggests Bartesaghi remains a player of genuine interest as they plan for the future.