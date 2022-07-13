Journalist says don’t take Barcelona man to Arsenal rumours seriously

Journalist Dean Jones believes the rumours linking Memphis Depay with a move to Arsenal are untrue.

Reports have linked the attacker with a move to Mikel Arteta’s side in this transfer window.

The Gunners have been busy and have added the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Vieira to their squad in this window.

They probably need another attacker and have failed in their pursuit of Raphinha.

A move for Depay could be on the cards as the Dutchman is no longer one of the important players at Barca. However, Jones believes it is just rumours.

He said, as quoted by This is Futbol:

“The rumours out there – I’m not convinced it’s any more than agents at work right now, linking him with Arsenal, linking him with Tottenham. Are they just trying to raise some cash for Barcelona? That’s my cynical reading into this at a time when Barcelona are trying to raise funds.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Depay has had a stint in the Premier League before now, and he flopped at Manchester United.

You could argue that he was much younger then and has become more mature now, but he also hasn’t impressed at Barcelona.

It seems he just doesn’t have what it takes to cut it at the top clubs, which means it makes no sense for us to sign him.

