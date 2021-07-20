Journalist says England international will bench Leno if he joins Arsenal

Luke Hatfield from the Express and Star has reacted to Arsenal’s interest in Sam Johnstone and says the Englishman is better than Bernd Leno.

Leno won the battle for the first choice at the Emirates with Emi Martinez last season, but it seems Arsenal sold the wrong goalkeeper.

While Martinez became one of the best signings in the Premier League last season, Leno struggled with mistakes and unpredictable performance.

Arsenal has now been linked with the likes of Aaron Ramsdale and Johnstone before this transfer window closes.

Both goalkeepers impressed in the Premier League but they were relegated with Sheffield United and West Brom, respectively.

They look set to secure moves back up to Premier League clubs and Arsenal could land Johnstone.

He would probably join as a backup to Leno, but Hatfield isn’t a fan of Leno and feels the German isn’t as good as most people think he is.

He then backed England international, Johnstone to bench him at the Emirates.

He told The Transfer Tavern:

“He won’t want to be a number two, but I suppose the question is, would he be a number two at Arsenal?

“It seems now that Arsenal made a big mistake when they sold Emi Martinez to Villa because Leno is a player that I was always impressed by, but if Sam Johnstone was there last season, would he be ahead of him in the pecking order? I would say yes, Johnstone is a better keeper than Leno now. He has impressed for West Brom and at England level as well.

Predict the score of Arsenal v Inter Milan and win a copy of “Caviar and Sausages – Arsenal in the time of Wenger”