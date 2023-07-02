Journalist says in-form Arsenal man could now push the club to sell him

Journalist Paul Brown has suggested that Folarin Balogun may now request a transfer from Arsenal during this summer’s transfer window due to the club’s uncertain stance regarding his future.

Balogun enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Reims last season, showcasing his skills as a striker in Ligue 1. His goal-scoring prowess saw him net double figures for the French side. Arsenal, however, may not have anticipated his rapid development, resulting in a dilemma regarding his future.

The young striker has reportedly ruled out the possibility of going out on loan again and has made it clear that he will only leave the Emirates Stadium on a permanent transfer or stay with the first team. According to Brown, Balogun could now exert pressure on the club to sell him, enabling him to pursue his career at another club where he may have a clearer path to regular playing time.

It remains to be seen how Arsenal will handle the situation and whether they will be willing to part ways with Balogun or find a way to integrate him into their plans moving forward.

He tells Give Me Sport:

“If he genuinely does think he’s ready and he isn’t willing to wait, you could see him pushing for a move.

“But we’re not at that stage yet, so I think we’ll have to see how things develop in pre-season first.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun has earned the right to become a regular and if he cannot get that with us, he should be allowed to leave the club.

The striker is still young, but he is clearly hungry for success, so we need to cash in on him while we can.

