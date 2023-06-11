Journalist says Newcastle is sure they can land Arsenal man

According to journalist Dean Jones, Newcastle United is showing serious interest in signing Kieran Tierney from Arsenal and is confident of completing the transfer in the current window.

Tierney has faced challenges in getting regular playing time at Arsenal over the past year, particularly with the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko in the previous summer transfer window. Zinchenko has become a preferred choice for manager Mikel Arteta and is expected to continue in that role next season.

Given the circumstances, it appears to be in Tierney’s best interest to seek a new club, and Newcastle is reportedly eager to bring him on board.

It remains uncertain whether Arsenal is willing to part ways with Tierney, considering the need for squad depth. However, Newcastle is optimistic about their chances of securing the services of the former Celtic player, as per Jones’ claims.

He tells Give Me Sport:

“I think that they’re confident that the competition isn’t too fierce. They’ve definitely got competitors for him, but I think they’ll be looking to get this one done as soon as they can, just so they know they can focus on other areas.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney deserves to play and we can understand his frustration as he stays on the bench.

We probably should allow him to leave if he asks to take the chance at Newcastle United.

But we cannot trust Nuno Tavares to be our backup option, which means we must sign a replacement if Tierney is sold.

