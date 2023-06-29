Journalist says PSG approach for Arteta is preparation for a future switch

Jonathan Johnson, a journalist, has provided an update on the talks between PSG and Mikel Arteta regarding the Parisian club’s managerial position, which occurred several weeks ago.

The news of Arteta engaging in discussions with PSG came as a surprise to Arsenal fans, as they learned online about their manager’s interaction with the French club, which was in need of a new manager at the time. However, Arteta ultimately decided to remain loyal to Arsenal and is now poised to lead them into another campaign.

Arteta has shown his commitment to Arsenal and believes in the project he is involved in within the London club. Therefore, the chances of PSG enticing him away during this transfer window were extremely slim.

According to Johnson, it appears that PSG’s intention was not to secure Arteta as their immediate manager. Instead, their aim was to establish contact and lay the groundwork for a potential future move. This suggests that PSG may have been considering Arteta as a long-term managerial option, rather than an immediate appointment.

Johnson wrote in his exclusive column on Caught Offside:

“I think this approach for Arteta, while never a particularly realistic move now, does perhaps lay the ground for PSG to move for him in the future, because when you’ve played for PSG and end up being a high-profile manager, that counts for a lot in the club’s eyes.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta is now one of the best managers on the continent and the Spaniard will probably leave Arsenal one day, but we expect him to stay put for now until at least after he wins some more trophies for the club.

