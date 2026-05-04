Journalist says Saka proved a group of critics wrong against Fulham

Bukayo Saka has faced scrutiny at various points in his career, despite establishing himself as one of the leading attackers in English football. His form this season has appeared inconsistent, though much of that can be attributed to the injury problems that have disrupted his rhythm.

The forward has endured several setbacks since the start of the campaign, limiting his ability to maintain continuity. Arsenal rely heavily on his creativity and attacking threat, but the frequency of his injuries has required a more cautious approach from the club.

Managing fitness and rediscovering form

In his most recent appearance against Fulham, Saka offered a timely reminder of his quality. Although he featured for only the first 45 minutes, his impact was significant in a match Arsenal needed to win. His performance demonstrated sharpness, confidence, and the ability to influence the game at the highest level.

The decision to substitute him at halftime was a deliberate effort to manage his workload and protect him from further injury. Despite the limited minutes, he delivered a display that answered some of the criticism directed at him.

Arsenal continue to place their trust in Saka, recognising his importance to the team’s ambitions. His ability to perform under pressure remains a key asset as the season reaches its decisive phase.

Praise for his performance

As reported by the Daily Mail, Isaan Khan highlighted Saka’s resurgence following his injury concerns. He wrote, “For those who questioned whether Saka would ever regain the speed and agility which propelled him to among the best wingers in world football, those worries were wide of the mark.”

He added, “His injury woes are now fully behind him, and it is Saka who can play a defining role in getting Arsenal over the line for a first Premier League title in 22 years , the club’s longest drought since they were first crowned champions in the 1930s.”

These observations reflect growing confidence that Saka can once again perform at his peak and play a decisive role in Arsenal’s pursuit of major honours.

Maintaining his fitness will be crucial, as his contributions could ultimately shape the outcome of the title race.