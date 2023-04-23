Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Journalist says that Arsenal will not make a new move for Barcelona man

According to journalist Dean Jones, Arsenal is unlikely to invest a significant amount of money in a player who plays in the same position as Bukayo Saka, despite previously attempting to sign Brazilian winger Raphinha.

The 26-year-old Raphinha was the subject of a transfer battle last summer when he left Leeds United. Although he ultimately joined Barcelona, both Chelsea and Arsenal were believed to have made offers for him.

However, Raphinha’s time in Catalonia hasn’t gone as planned, and he has been relegated to a backup role behind Ousmane Dembele, Xavi’s preferred right-sided winger. Due to his desire for more playing time and the club’s need to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations, the South American may return to the Premier League.

Despite Raphinha’s availability, Jones wrote on Givemesport that he believes Arsenal is unlikely to pursue him due to his high price tag. “The next step, though, is to address what his market is. Arsenal tried to sign him, and we will have to gauge whether they would be interested in going back down that path,” he said. Jones is skeptical about Arsenal’s willingness to invest heavily in a player who will compete with Bukayo Saka.

Jones suggests that Arsenal is more likely to seek a player who is a tier lower than Raphinha, given his high price tag of £55m. “Another wide forward to bulk up the squad for when they are also in the Champions League is one of the noises I’m hearing – I am just a little sceptical about whether they would invest this heavily in a player to compete with Bukayo Saka,” he added.

