Journalist says there could be space for Ajax star if Arsenal sells Zinchenko

(Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Arsenal continues to monitor some of Europe’s top young talents, and one name that keeps resurfacing is Ajax defender Jorrel Hato. The Dutchman has been consistently linked with a move away from the Eredivisie giants, and while he remains committed to Ajax for now, speculation continues to build around his future.

Mikel Arteta is known for wanting versatile and intelligent players in his squad, and Hato fits that profile perfectly. The youngster has proven to be comfortable in multiple defensive roles and continues to develop well at Ajax, which is not eager to let him leave unless a significant offer arrives.

Hato linked with Arsenal amid Zinchenko speculation

Arsenal already have several strong options in defence, which makes the timing of a move for Hato a bit uncertain. However, the club is preparing for potential departures, which could open up space in the squad.

According to Charles Watts, speaking to Caught Offside, the departure of Oleksandr Zinchenko could be a key factor in Arsenal pushing for Hato. He noted:

“It wouldn’t surprise me and I do think there is space for him at the club, even with the strong options Mikel Arteta has available in defence right now.

“Kieran Tierney has gone and there is a chance that Oleksandr Zinchenko could follow, with AC Milan believed to be interested and Fulham now also mentioned as a possibility.

“Should Zinchenko go then I think there would be space for Hato – even with both Jakub Kiwior and Riccardo Calafiori still around.”

Hato for the Netherlands
(Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)

Arsenal must weigh their priorities this summer

While Hato is clearly a talent with a bright future, Arsenal must carefully consider their priorities in this window. Reinforcements in attack and midfield are arguably more pressing, particularly with Champions League football returning next season.

Hato would undoubtedly be a smart addition to the squad for the long term, especially with his ability to adapt to different roles in defence. However, unless there is a departure that directly affects the balance of the backline, it is unlikely Arsenal will rush into a move.

__________________________________________________________________________________________
  1. I believe Hato would be a good buy. He’s only 19, but already very good, and is tipped as a future elite. We’ve been tracking him on that basis for 5 years! Liverpool and Chelsea have also expressed interest.

    Assuming he finally comes, it would give us:

    MLS-Hato-Calafiori all as potential starters, with further reserves in Tomiyasu and Kiwior in a pinch.

    As we’ve seen, competent depth is something we will always need in defense. KT is gone and Zinchenko is on his way out. I say get it done.

    Reply

