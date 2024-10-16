Journalist says this could be Arsenal man’s last season at the Emirates

Gabriel Jesus is struggling to find both goals and form at the Emirates, and the Brazilian striker is likely concerned about his performances.

Mikel Arteta has made various efforts to help Jesus rediscover his scoring touch, but the forward has struggled to deliver consistently for Arsenal. His lacklustre displays have led to growing calls for him to be dropped and for the Gunners to sign a more productive striker.

Currently, Kai Havertz has emerged as the preferred option in attack, with the German proving more effective than Jesus in recent matches.

Meanwhile, Palmeiras has been monitoring Jesus’ situation, but Arsenal remains reluctant to sell him. However, that stance could change if his struggles continue.

Speaking about the striker’s future, Arsenal insider Charles Watts tells Caught Offside exclusively:

“Gabriel Jesus is clearly struggling for confidence right now. You can see that by the way he’s playing. He’s thinking about things too much and taking too many touches when he’s in possession.

“When Jesus is at his best he does things off the cuff. He creates chaos with his movement and his work rate. But right now he’s bringing more confusion than chaos with his play.

“I think there’s certainly a chance this could be his final season at the club, but obviously that is a decision that will be taken in the summer should any suitable offers arrive.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus has had more than enough time to perform better, and it is sad that he has remained poor on our team so far.

Hopefully, he will improve further as the season continues and give us a reason not to sign another striker.

