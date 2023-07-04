Journalist says West Ham has added a twist to the Declan Rice transfer talks

West Ham and Arsenal have reportedly reached an agreement for the transfer of Declan Rice in the current transfer window. However, finalising the deal for the English midfielder’s signature has been a time-consuming process.

While Rice is eager to make the move, the negotiations have been delayed due to discussions surrounding the payment structure that Arsenal will use to fulfil the agreed-upon fee between the two clubs.

Journalist Paul Brown has provided an update on the ongoing talks, indicating that West Ham has introduced new demands that were not part of the original agreement. These additional demands include the inclusion of a sell-on clause, which could further complicate the negotiations between the two sides.

He tells Give Me Sport:

“West Ham have kind of dug their heels in a little bit in negotiations, and they still haven’t agreed the payment structure and all the add-ons. I think there are several things that still need to be negotiated.

“Both parties seem pretty confident that they won’t turn into a sort of stumbling block that could affect this transfer going through. But I do think that West Ham have a few demands that Arsenal are yet to meet.

“There’s even talk that they want a sell-on fee included in the deal, which I don’t think was part of the original negotiation at all.”

Rice will become an Arsenal player and it is just a matter of time before that happens, but West Ham needs to be sensible and allow the transfer to go through without giving us problems.

While we will not change our minds about the move, it could spoil the relationship between both clubs.

