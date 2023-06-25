Journalist speculates that changing agent takes Xavi Simons closer to Arsenal

Arsenal is reportedly eyeing a potential move for Xavi Simons in the current transfer window, following the young Dutchman’s impressive season at PSV Eindhoven.

Simons, considered one of the most promising talents in European football, made a bold decision to leave Paris Saint-Germain and join PSV last season, a move that has proven successful for his development.

Arsenal is keen to secure his signature and it appears that Simons is also interested in making the switch to the Emirates Stadium.

In an intriguing development, Simons recently changed his representation and is now being advised by Darren Dein, the son of former Arsenal co-owner and vice-chairman, David Dein. This change in representation could potentially facilitate negotiations between Simons and Arsenal.

Jeroen Kapteijns, a journalist from De Telegraaf, has hinted at a potential connection between Simons and English football, suggesting that his recent decision regarding his representation could bring him closer to a move to the Premier League, specifically to Arsenal.

He said via Voetball Zone:

“Surely the fact that Xavi chooses an Englishman indicates that he has ears for a departure to the Premier League, it seems to me.

“There, this Darren Dein has great access and especially at Arsenal, given his background. And that’s kind of a sign too. I don’t really think this is all very helpful for PSV to get the deal they want now.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Simons is an exciting talent and many Arsenal fans would be happy if he is on our books.

However, he would only make the move if he is guaranteed enough minutes at the Emirates.

He knows there will be competition for game time at Arsenal and must be willing to fight for his place before considering an offer from us.

Sick of transfer news??? Check out the Dublin Arsenal Supporters 22/23 ARSENAL SEASON REVIEW WITH SPECIAL GUEST – THE BBC’S CONOR MC NAMARA

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…