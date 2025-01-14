Journalist suggests Arsenal wasted money on players they did not need in the summer

Arsenal were widely expected to strengthen their attacking line during the summer transfer window, with many fans hoping for the addition of a top-quality striker. However, the club instead opted to sign a midfielder and a defender, areas in which they already seemed relatively secure.

Supporters were left puzzled when Arsenal spent heavily to bring in Mikel Merino and Riccardo Calafiori. Both players, while talented, were not the reinforcements the fanbase had anticipated. Merino, a central midfielder, and Calafiori, a defender prone to injuries, were surprising choices given the team’s apparent need for more firepower up front.

Late in the window, Arsenal added Raheem Sterling to their squad, a move that seemed to contradict their earlier inactivity in addressing their attacking issues. Despite his reputation, Sterling has struggled to replicate the form that once made him one of England’s most feared forwards. His underwhelming performances have led many to question why he was signed in the first place.

Sterling’s struggles epitomise Arsenal’s broader issues this season. Mirror Football’s John Cross offered a scathing critique of the club’s transfer dealings, suggesting their recruitment strategy lacked focus and direction. Cross remarked, “Just look at last summer. They signed a workmanlike midfielder in Mikel Merino – the Spanish James Ward-Prowse without the free kicks – and an injury-prone defender in Riccardo Calafiori. That is £70million-plus of deals. The recruitment was shocking.

“As a result, Arsenal did not get what they needed. The fanbase was crying out for more forward options. I think Kai Havertz was good last season. But they needed another forward. They needed a left winger. Instead, they got yet another left-back. It’s actually comical.”

Arsenal’s failure to secure a striker now appears to be a costly error. The decision not to address their glaring need for attacking reinforcements has left the team struggling this season, with the consequences of their summer transfer choices becoming increasingly evident.