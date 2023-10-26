Journalist tips Arsenal coach to reject Ajax’s approach

The rumours surrounding Arsenal coach Albert Stuivenberg potentially becoming the next manager of Ajax continue to circulate, especially as the Dutch club seeks a new head coach.

Stuivenberg has a background of working with Louis van Gaal, who is currently a consultant at Ajax. Additionally, being a Dutch native, he is highly regarded as one of the top coaches in his home country.

As Mikel Arteta’s right-hand man, Stuivenberg has played a role in Arsenal’s recent successes, which makes him a qualified candidate for the Ajax managerial position.

This situation puts Arsenal in a position where they could lose one of their best coaches, similar to how they recruited Arteta from Manchester City.

However, journalist Mikos Gouka has cast doubt on Stuivenberg’s chances of leaving Arsenal for Ajax, suggesting that there might be obstacles or factors influencing his decision to stay with the Gunners.

He said, as quoted by Ajax Fanatics:

“He sits very close to Mikel Arteta at Arsenal. But maybe he says: I’m in a good position at Arsenal, I earn this and that and if all goes well, we’ll conquer the Premier League.

“Why should I go to Ajax? I’m also a Rotterdammer by nature. Maybe that plays a role. You hear that name very rarely, while if you think of a Dutchman who can bring attacking football, then it might be possible.

“If you put a good staff around him with a large, prominent Ajax face in it, then I think it’s possible. The question is: are you looking forward to it as a trainer in an already lost season?”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Stuivenberg is an important backroom staff member at the Emirates and we surely do not want to lose him at this stage of our rebuild.

We expect the club to try its best to keep him, but if he wants to take the opportunity, we probably will have to allow him to do so.

——————————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…