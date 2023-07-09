Journalist tips Arsenal signing to make the same impact as Zinchenko

Arsenal is on the verge of finalising the signing of Jurrien Timber, bolstering their squad with yet another exciting player. The Dutch defender is set to join the Gunners from Ajax, having garnered significant interest from clubs across the continent, including Manchester United in the previous season.

Following their near miss in the league last year, Arsenal has been actively reinforcing their team to meet the expectations of their passionate fans. Timber’s arrival is anticipated to make a significant contribution to their defensive setup. However, it is important to temper expectations as he adapts to a new league.

Journalist Charles Watts has drawn parallels between Timber and the impact made by Oleksandr Zinchenko at Arsenal in the previous season. This comparison suggests that Timber has the potential to make a similar positive impression and contribute greatly to the team’s success.

He tells Teamtalk:

“From what I understand from people who were pretty close to him, he is so excited about Arsenal.

“It’s always only been Arsenal for him this summer. It’s just been a case of the clubs agreeing the fee and Ajax have held out for as much as they can get. Everyone’s happy with the deal.

“Arsenal are getting a very, very exciting player in Timber who potentially could have as big of an impact on them this coming season as Zinchenko had last season.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Timber is a decent signing and has proven to be a top player at Ajax and the Dutch national team.

He might be a significant upgrade to our current options and guard us against a potential collapse like we did in our final games of last season.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…