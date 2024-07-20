Journalist tips forgotten Arsenal man to shine this season

Speaking about Vieira’s future in a Q and A session on the website, he said:
“As for the impact on the squad, I think maybe we’ll see Fabio Vieira step up a bit.
“He’s a player who Arteta went big on to sign and it’s about time he starts delivering in the first team.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Vieira is one of the players we were excited about, and it is sad that he is struggling to play well for us.
A Complete mystery how the club are actively looking to offload ESR while keeping the likes of this guy ,but maybe it’s because we only get a fraction of the 35 million we wasted on him .
As I said last week. Viera will be the most improved player at Arsenal this year. His vision to spot a run is even better than Odeguaard and Arteta values him very high.
Last season he was unlucky on two fronts, first his in and out the team due to niggling injuries, that he has now had put right through hospital specialist operations.
Second, he had created the most assists to goal scoring chances, more than any other Arsenal player and almost 50% more than what was achieved by Odeguaard.
Now, assists to goal scoring chances is different to assists to goals scored.
In other words, the pass was layed on and the striker missed the target. Hence a goal scoring chance. But it is not his fault that the striker missed the target when shooting for goal.
If he had a decent striker on the end of his goal scoring pass, he would and should have had the most assists last season, but just let down by poor clinical strikers, which is just bad luck.
Fans that don’t understand football and find these STATs to technical and confusing, will argue that it’s BS.
But Arteta knows what the STATs mean and will be backing Viera as will most of the other knowledgeable STATs analyst in the fan and media circle, as I will too.
This year with Viera a year more experienced and now injury free due to hospital operations, I believe as I have been saying for the past week or more, Viera will become a star in this Arsenal team and will get more involved with the starting 11.
Watch this player.
Arteta needs to find a proper role for Vieira and stick him to that role. No point making a player jack of all trades who masters none